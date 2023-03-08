Charlotte Maxeke Hospital workers demand wage increase, better working environment

Hundreds of employees at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg, were protesting outside the facility on Wednesday morning, demanding a 10% salary increase from the government and better working conditions.
Dressed in red T-shirts and carrying placards, the workers were singing and chanting outside several entrances of the hospital and blocked some roads outside the medical facility with rocks and stones, causing traffic to come to a halt. The commotion started around 7am and carried on until midday. Similar scenes were seen at other facilities around the country.
Some of the placards they were carrying read꞉ ''We demand revitalisation and better infrastructure in our health facilities.’’
Other workers were seated on grass outside the hospital, wearing masks.
Doctors, nurses and patients were being allowed into the hospital.
The workers' protest is part of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) nationwide strike by public servants who are demanding a salary increase.
Image: Mpho Koka
One of the employees, Wonder Dlamini, said he wants a salary increase because his wages cannot keep up with the rising costs of petrol and food.
Dlamini has been working as an electrician at the hospital for seven years.
''Our salary should be in line with the rising cost of living. We are demonstrating as workers so that the department of public service and administration can adhere to our demands,’’ said Dlamini.
Another employee who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said shortage of staff and equipment took its toll on their physical health.
''We are overworked and are not working in a safe environment because there are parts of the building that are still leaking due to the fire we experienced in 2021,’’ she said.
Police and Joburg metro police department officers were outside the hospital monitoring the situation.
The SA Human Rights Commission said it was disappointed about the disruptions.
"The commission acknowledges that the country is currently grappling with multiple economic challenges, which include the rising cost of living and the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality. These challenges impact severely not only on the workers but their ability to service their debts which may include paying the tertiary tuition fees for their children.
"The commission implores those who are protesting to also bear their responsibilities, not just rights, in mind. Among others, they are urged to respect the rights of others, more especially in essential service where blocking of hospital operations, as reported in the media, can have devastating consequence on patients who need medical assistance," said the commission in a statement.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
