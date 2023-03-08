Live Blog | Nehawu strike disrupts key services
Nehawu-affiliated workers are on Wednesday continuing with their protests which began on Monday.
The workers have vowed to strike until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
12:02
11:30 AM - Healthcare workers protesting outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital employees protesting for better wages and improved working conditions. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/ceejqhaCho— MPHO KOKA (@MPHOKOKA1) March 8, 2023