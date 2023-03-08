×

South Africa

Live Blog | Nehawu strike disrupts key services

By Sowetan Reporter - 08 March 2023 - 11:08

Nehawu-affiliated workers are on Wednesday continuing with their protests which began on Monday.

The workers have vowed to strike until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.

12:02 

11:30 AM - Healthcare workers protesting outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

11:00 AM - Health care workers protesting outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg

Nehawu hails protests a success as scores of disruptions are experienced

Nehawu-affiliated workers in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to continue their protests until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
News
12 hours ago

Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on

Services at hospitals, courts and other facilities have been disrupted as the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike entered a second day ...
News
21 hours ago

