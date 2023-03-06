×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

400,000 children vaccinated against measles in eThekwini

06 March 2023 - 11:04
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A child receives a vaccination as part of a national campaign against measles.
A child receives a vaccination as part of a national campaign against measles.
Image: eThekwini municipality

During a measles outbreak in South Africa  more than 400,000 children have been vaccinated in greater Durban against the highly contagious disease.

Health officials have vaccinated children as part of the measles vaccination campaign which started last month.

"The campaign, which takes place once every five years, encourages parents and guardians of children between six months and 15 years to have their children vaccinated," said eThekwini municipality."

"Health officials are visiting schools to vaccinate pupils whose parents have signed the consent form.

"The city’s clinics will also be providing the measles vaccine until March 31."

The latest interim situation report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) states 4,250 serum samples for measles have been tested since early October last year, of which 665 were confirmed positive.

"In the past weeks 72 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were detected across the country, of which 68 are from outbreak-affected provinces."

Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga have been impacted.

"The total number of laboratory-confirmed measles cases continues to increase. The number of specimens submitted for testing has also increased," the NICD report states.

The NICD has recommended continuous surveillance for measles cases and supports "the planned vaccination campaigns as these are the only way to prevent measles transmission and further morbidity and mortality".

"Prevention and control of measles outbreaks can only be achieved through vaccination.

"Caregivers and parents are advised to review their child’s vaccination records and confirm they have received the measles vaccine.

"It is never too late to vaccinate. Children over the age of six months to 15 years are targeted in the national supplemental immunisation campaign being rolled out in all provinces.

"Clinicians across the country are urged to be on the lookout for measles cases."

TimesLIVE

Measles outbreak: Free State health department to intensify vaccination

The Free State health department has taken a decision to start administering measles vaccine to all children aged between six months and 15 years in ...
News
1 month ago

Measles outbreak spreads to Western Cape

The National Institute for Communicable Disease Diseases says four laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported in Cape Town between January ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng takes over as province with most new measles cases

Gauteng reported 12 new laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the week between February 6 and 12 , the largest number of new cases of all the ...
News
2 weeks ago

The 10-14 age group must be included in measles vaccination drive: NICD

The majority of measles cases in outbreak-affected provinces is among the 5-9-year age group, but there is a significant number of cases in the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests