South Africa

Measles outbreak spreads to Western Cape

By TimesLive - 22 February 2023 - 09:50
The NICD says it is 'never too late to vaccinate against measles'. File photo.
Image: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says four laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in Cape Town between January 24 and February 17.

“Even though all the lab-confirmed measles cases were investigated, no epidemiological link could be established,” the NICD said.

A week ago the institute said a total of 560 cases had been detected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and Free State since the outbreak started.

Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. People of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles, the NICD said.

Symptoms include fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis and a runny nose. A rash appears on the face, neck, trunk and limbs, usually on day four of the illness. Other measles complications are pneumonia, scarring of the cornea and, rarely, encephalitis.

Measles vaccines are given routinely to infants at six and 12 months, but “it is never too late to vaccinate against measles”, the institute advised.

TimesLIVE

