She said two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35 and a 28-year-old Mozambican, were arrested at a house in the same area.
“They too were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as explosives.”
Acting national commissioner of police Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police are mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes.
“Well done to the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane TRT for successfully tracking down these criminals.
“Evidence in their possession indicates to us we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings.
“Our communities are also cautioned not to accept or pick up dye-stained money as these monies have no value and they also may be investigated as being part of these syndicates,” said Mosikili.
Mathe said the three men will appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of being in possession of dye-stained money, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and illegal possession of explosives.
TimesLIVE
Suspected ATM bombers arrested in Thembisa
Image: Supplied: SAPS
Three suspects believed to be linked to ATM bombings in Gauteng were arrested in Thembisa on Saturday morning by the police's tactical response team.
According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, police found dye-stained money, explosives, and four firearms and ammunition in their possession.
“Police were acting on intelligence-driven information when they identified the first suspect. The 44-year-old was cornered and his vehicle was searched. Dye-stained money was found in the boot of his vehicle,” Mathe said.
Image: Supplied: Saps
She said two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35 and a 28-year-old Mozambican, were arrested at a house in the same area.
“They too were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as explosives.”
Acting national commissioner of police Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police are mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes.
“Well done to the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane TRT for successfully tracking down these criminals.
“Evidence in their possession indicates to us we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings.
“Our communities are also cautioned not to accept or pick up dye-stained money as these monies have no value and they also may be investigated as being part of these syndicates,” said Mosikili.
Mathe said the three men will appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of being in possession of dye-stained money, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and illegal possession of explosives.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos