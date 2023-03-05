×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspected ATM bombers arrested in Thembisa

By TIMESLIVE - 05 March 2023 - 09:10
Three suspects possibly linked to ATM bombings in and around Gauteng were arrested by the police's tactical response team on Saturday morning in Thembisa.
Three suspects possibly linked to ATM bombings in and around Gauteng were arrested by the police's tactical response team on Saturday morning in Thembisa.
Image: Supplied: SAPS

Three suspects believed to be linked to ATM bombings in Gauteng were arrested in Thembisa on Saturday morning by the police's tactical response team.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, police found dye-stained money, explosives, and four firearms and ammunition in their possession. 

“Police were acting on intelligence-driven information when they identified the first suspect. The 44-year-old was cornered and his vehicle was searched. Dye-stained money was found in the boot of his vehicle,” Mathe said. 

The stained notes that were found in the men's possession.
The stained notes that were found in the men's possession.
Image: Supplied: Saps

She said two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35 and a 28-year-old Mozambican, were arrested at a house in the same area.

“They too were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as explosives.”

Acting national commissioner of police Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police are mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes.

“Well done to the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane TRT for successfully tracking down these criminals.

“Evidence in their possession indicates to us we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings.

“Our communities are also cautioned not to accept or pick up dye-stained money as these monies have no value and they also may be investigated as being part of these syndicates,” said Mosikili.

Mathe said the three men will appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of being in possession of dye-stained money, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and illegal possession of explosives.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests