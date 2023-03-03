Phakeng said she had first turned down a settlement for standing down but had “come to realise [her] position is untenable”, which is why, “with reluctance, [she] had agreed to early retirement”. The sum she will receive has been reported to be about R12m.
She will be replaced by deputy vice-chancellor Prof Sue Harrison, who will serve as acting vice-chancellor.
“Prof Harrison will act as vice-chancellor until such time council has confirmed the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor,” the university said.
“Council is giving attention to the matter of the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor. We are following the process as prescribed by the UCT statute. This requires that if the office of the vice-chancellor becomes vacant, council, after consulting the senate and the institutional forum, must appoint an interim vice-chancellor to hold office until such time as a new vice-chancellor takes up appointment.
“These consultations are under way and council will convene during the course of the week of March 6 to make a decision on the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor. Members of our community continue to exercise patience and understanding as we work towards finalising the important decisions that are before council.”
WATCH | ‘Intellectually arrogant’ and ‘journalistic buffoon’: Mamokgethi Phakeng and JJ Tabane’s fiery exchange
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng slammed JJ Tabane during a heated exchange on eNCA this week.
In alive TV interview, Phakeng lashed out at Tabane after he claimed one of the university's professors told him Phakeng was “intellectually arrogant”.
In response to the claim, Phakeng grew agitated and claimed Tabane’s detractors had called the host a “journalistic buffoon”.
“I am shocked that you only listen to detractors. You haven’t heard anyone who says good things about me, and you expect me to come out of here feeling good about myself.
“Do you know how many people said I shouldn’t come to you because you are a journalistic buffoon?” she asked.
Phakeng called Tabane to order, saying she would not allow him to call her names based on what “detractors” said.
“Do you know how many people said I should talk to [e.tv journalist] Annika Larsen instead, because you are a joke?
“I don't want you using your voice telling the world I am intellectually arrogant. I need my reputation intact. You cannot be part of the cabal that’s here to destroy me after building my career for so long.”
This week Phakeng was placed on leave “with immediate effect” until her last day in office on Friday.
TimesLIVE reported she sent a message on an internal platform confirming that as of March 3 she would be “standing down as vice-chancellor”.
UCT’s Phakeng put on leave with ‘immediate effect’ amid info war on exit terms
Stony silence over Phakeng’s UCT exit deal involves a wrangle over semantics
