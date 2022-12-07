University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken time off from her official duties following her admission to hospital.
This was confirmed by the university’s chair of council, Babalwa Ngonyama, in a statement.
“The vice-chancellor, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, was admitted to hospital on Monday, 5 December, and has had to take time away earlier than her scheduled annual leave, which was to have commenced in just a few days,” said Ngonyama.
She said Phakeng was receiving medical attention and would be out of the office while recuperating.
“Given the stress the vice-chancellor has been under, this time away from office will also serve to give her a bit of rest.”
The university council met on Tuesday evening and asked deputy vice-chancellor Prof Elelwani Ramugondo to act in Phakeng’s position.
UCT vice-chancellor in hospital, away from work for ‘a rest’
University in ‘capable hands during her absence’
Image: Twitter
“Along with the UCT senior leadership team, I have no doubt that the university is in capable hands during the vice-chancellor’s absence. The university council is united in stabilising the situation, and is concerned for Prof Phakeng’s health,” said Ngonyama.
She said council wished Phakeng a speedy and full recovery.
“We have gone through a difficult few months, and my hope is that we will all come together as a united community to safeguard and strengthen our beloved university.”
According to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Phakeng and Ngonyama are both facing allegations of misconduct, which are the subject of an investigation by a panel of three retired judges.
The panel's primary task is to investigate whether Phakeng and Ngonyama misled faculty boards, senate and/or the council concerning former deputy vice-chancellor Prof Lis Lange’s availability for a second term, the reasons she did not pursue it and allegations she was forced to resign amid registering her ambition to succeed Phakeng.
