Community apprehends fugitive facing 704 of rape, child porn distribution, human trafficking

By Lindile Sifile - 30 January 2023 - 09:08
Gerhard Ackerman, who is now facing 704 charges raging from rape and child pornography distribution to human trafficking has been rearrested.
Ackerman has been on the run from the law since Friday when police visited his home and found it abandoned with some of his movable assets sold. Ackerman had been out on bail for rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn and trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation. His trial resumed on Monday, January 23. He failed to appear in court on Thursday citing ill-health and was expected to submit a doctor's note on Friday but he didn't...
