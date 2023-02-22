The EFF in Tshwane has welcomed Tuesday's announcement of a special council sitting to elect a new mayor. This follows former mayor Randall Williams's resignation this past week.
The party has called for a secret election ballot to be conducted speedily, saying it wants to oversee the provision of services to communities.
EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said: “We call upon the speaker to grant full rights to public representatives in conducting the election through a secret ballot process, which is enshrined in schedule three of the constitution of the country.”
Ramabodu added that the incumbent mayor must possess ethical propriety in current and previous public authority.
Tshwane EFF calls for secret ballot ahead of election of new mayor
“The EFF will not tolerate corrupt and tainted individuals [occupying this] office as they will face the same fate as their predecessor,” he said.
Williams's tenure was marred by an adverse audit finding, deteriorating service delivery and R10bn in wasteful expenditure that cannot be accounted for.
On Tuesday, the DA in Gauteng announced it is backing its national spokesperson Cilliers Brink for the position. He is alleged to have a controversial history with the municipality, stemming from his tenure as an MMC. The red berets have accused Cilliers of being involved in the multibillion-rand looting of GladAfrica in Tshwane that took place under the DA.
