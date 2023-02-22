×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More businesses shutting down as blackouts persist

Popular tourist attraction set to lay off 72 of its employees

By Nomazima Nkosi and Noxolo Sibiya - 22 February 2023 - 07:12

Today marks 13 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would appoint a minister of electricity in his cabinet, his most significant intervention in SA’s ongoing electricity crisis.

Pressure is now mounting on him to walk the talk to fix Eskom as blackouts continue to worsen and cause devastation to businesses...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial