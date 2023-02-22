KZN woman in court for allegedly ordering acid attack on matric pupil

A KwaZulu-Natal woman alleged to have ordered her children to douse a matric pupil with acid abandoned her bail application on Wednesday.
Bongi Masekani, 46, from Groutville in KwaDukuza, is facing two counts of attempted murder after allegedly instructing her two children to pour acid on her neighbour’s 18-year-old daughter, Londiwe Thabethe, during a fight.
During a brief appearance at the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Masekani told the court that she was withdrawing her bail application for “personal reasons”.
Londiwe’s mother, Jabu Thabethe, who was hit in the face by toxic liquid, said one of Masekani’s daughters had sworn at Londiwe.
Londiwe then met the Masekanis to address the issue but one of the girls allegedly slapped Londiwe, who retaliated.
“The suspect and her other child then joined in the fight. I was called and told my child was being beaten. When I got there to find out what was happening, she didn’t give me a chance to ask before another girl came with two 1-litre bottles of acid and poured it on Londi,” she alleged.
Londiwe suffered burns on her face and body.
The ANC Youth League, the EFF and pupils from the victim's school protested outside court.
EFF deputy regional secretary in iLembe, Nokukhanya Khuzwayo, said the party was happy that Masekani had abandoned bail but they “would not rest until she is successfully prosecuted and sentenced”.
“Our community and our children are not safe with a person like her out there. As the community we will stand with each other until the end of this case,” she said.
Khuzwayo claimed that a third victim, a boy who had tried to break up the fight, did not lay charges.
ANC regional secretary Sphesihle Zulu said Masekani’s alleged conduct had “disgraced” all parents in the region.
“We’re disappointed because at her age she is supposed to be a parent, not only to her children but to all of us. Our disappointment is mainly because she colluded and actually played a leading role in terms of what to do. She’s a disgrace to all our elders in the region,” he said.
Zulu also expressed disappointment at the treatment provided to Londiwe at General Gizenga hospital, alleging she had been discharged before receiving the care she required.
He said they had taken the matter up with the provincial government and the health MEC.
Thabethe said Londiwe was in pain after an operation on Tuesday.
KZN woman in court for allegedly ordering acid attack on matric pupil
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
