×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefing on special NEC meeting

By TIMESLIVE - 21 February 2023 - 10:59

The ANC is on Tuesday briefing the media on outcomes of its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

TimesLIVE

THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | Apartheid legacy Sona needs to go into dustbin of history

The state of the nation address (Sona) that takes place in the republic every February, is one of those apartheid legacies that should have been cast ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa's Sona headaches

When President Cyril Ramaphosa takes centre stage to deliver his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall at 7pm on Thursday, top of ...
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa asks David Mabuza to delay resignation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked his second in command, David Mabuza to remain in his position until the management of his “departure and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial