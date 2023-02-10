THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | Apartheid legacy Sona needs to go into dustbin of history
Government wastes money that should be used for service delivery on pomp and glitz
By Thamsanqa D. Malinga - 10 February 2023 - 12:02
If there is one thing that history has taught us through documented evidence as well as through fiction, like the pen of George Orwell, is that when slaves “gain independence” by any means they tend to go overboard in terms of their assimilating the master who has “fled” the plantation.
Before you get lost in the slaves and master metaphor, let me get straight to the point. The state of the nation address (Sona) that takes place in the republic every February, is one of those apartheid legacies that should have been cast to the bin like the Founders Day and those apartheid celebrations where Die Groot Krokodil used to stand in front of military parades and marvel at SA’s military prowess...
