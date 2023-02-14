The National Assembly has denied that speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred to members of the EFF as “animals”.
The red berets insist this insult was spewed directly after she ruled they be removed from the state of the nation address (Sona) after attempting to storm the stage and disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.
“The claim is baseless and misleading,” parliament said.
However, EFF leader Julius Malema raised the matter in the Cape Town City Hall during Tuesday's Sona debate, saying Mapisa-Nqakula's “misconduct” disqualified her from being a legitimate speaker of parliament.
"The speaker referred to members of this house as animals and violated the constitution and the rules of the National Assembly when she allowed armed police to invade parliament,” he said.
Mapisa-Nqakula insists she did not call the red berets 'animals'
EFF leader Julius Malema says party has submitted motion of no confidence against the speaker
Image: Deaan Vivier
On Tuesday, chair of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo appealed to members to refrain from repeating the “unsubstantiated allegation” as he set the record straight.
EFF vows to table motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula for calling them 'animals'
“The unrevised Hansard, a record of the proceedings of the house, confirms the speaker’s remark as 'phumani, man!', which translates to 'get out, man!'"
Malema said the red berets have submitted a motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula.
“We also officially withdraw the respect we previously showed her. We also apologise for having showed her respect when she evidently does not respect parliament.”
