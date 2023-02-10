EFF vows to table motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula for calling them 'animals'

The EFF says it will table an urgent motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after she allegedly referred to them as ''animals’’ during Thursday’s chaotic state of the nation address.
Addressing a media briefing in parliament in Cape Town on Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema said Mapisa-Nqakula referred to EFF MPs as ''animals’’ while they were being removed by security services.
''When we were being removed she said, ‘animals out.’ This is unacceptable... She is impatient and irresponsible... We will report the Speaker to the rules committee of parliament and as a matter of urgency table a motion of no confidence against her for referring to members of parliament as animals.
"From now onwards, she has declared a war against EFF members of parliament by referring to us as animals and we treat her accordingly,” said Malema.
He said the party has written a letter to Mapisa-Nqakula to apologise within 48 hours of receiving it for allowing police and members of the Presidential Protection Unit inside parliament.
“The illegal invasion of parliament by the police is unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful. Only parliamentary protection services can deal with MPs and not security services. Those police undermine freedom of speech of members of parliament."
Malema said Mapisa-Nqakula and the parliamentary protection services should call a press conference and condemn the "unlawful eviction".
"Failure to do so, we will be left with no option but to approach the Constitutional Court to declare her conduct unlawful,” said Malema.
He said security services are only permitted to enter parliament when there is disruption that is a threat to life, danger to life or damage to property,
“None of these things existed. We went on stage carrying placards to protest peacefully far away from the president [Cyril Ramaphosa],” he said.
Meanwhile, after Ramaphosa finished delivering his speech, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo accused the EFF of being disruptive and potentially violent.
"In terms of the Joint Rules of Parliament, the security services may intervene directly anywhere in the precincts in terms of section 4(2) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act (Act No 4 of 2004, when there is immediate danger to the life or safety of any person or damage to any property.
"In this regard, the security services do not have to await the invitation of the presiding officers to enter the chamber when the life or safety of a member is at stake," Mothapo said.
While DA leader John Steenhuisen condemned the use of force against the EFF, FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald applauded the Presidential Protection Unit for their swift response.
