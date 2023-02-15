Soweto police rescue woman 'hijacked and kidnapped' on Valentine’s Day

Police in Soweto saved a woman who was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and held hostage on Valentine’s Day in Katlehong.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, Soweto flying squad officers were on routine patrol in Klipspruit West, Soweto, on Tuesday when they spotted a silver VW Polo being driven recklessly.
“Police gave chase and the Polo collided with another vehicle. Three men jumped out the car and started running,” he said.
The men were apprehended by the police and a woman was found in the back seat of the car. She had been hijacked in Katlehong and held hostage, Masondo said.
The men were charged with kidnapping and possession of a hijacked vehicle.
“They are expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in due course.”
