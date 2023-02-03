Boksburg cops in court for brutal attack on Nigerian man

Ipid says officers failed to report incident to superiors

Nigerian national Clifford Iroka Onyedikachi had just finished a meal with friends when police apprehended him and took him to the police station and about five hours later he lay battered and unable to walk – all because he could not produce his ID.



Without his detention being officially recorded, police to took him in his private car to hospital where would be admitted for 14 days, nine of which he was in a comma. He sustained a broken rib, bruises to the face, arms and legs...