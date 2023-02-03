Boksburg cops in court for brutal attack on Nigerian man
Ipid says officers failed to report incident to superiors
Nigerian national Clifford Iroka Onyedikachi had just finished a meal with friends when police apprehended him and took him to the police station and about five hours later he lay battered and unable to walk – all because he could not produce his ID.
Without his detention being officially recorded, police to took him in his private car to hospital where would be admitted for 14 days, nine of which he was in a comma. He sustained a broken rib, bruises to the face, arms and legs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.