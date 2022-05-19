Prescription medicines stolen, sold by security guards: Hawks

Two security guards meant to be protecting health clinics in Mpumalanga have been arrested.

The suspects, aged 49 and 61, were arrested by the Hawks' Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit and the K9 unit on Tuesday for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

They appeared in the Evander magistrate's court on Wednesday, where they were released on bail of R3,000 each.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said they were employed as security guards responsible for guarding clinics in the Gert Sibande district.