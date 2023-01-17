Man tells how brother died in cops' hands
Early morning raid for drugs turns fatal
Shafii Hassani was woken up in his flat by people banging on the door to alert him that his younger brother Abdilah Muhamed Sugu was being beaten by police downstairs.
Sugu, 28, died in the early hours of Monday morning at Panama House — a block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD — when Gauteng police were conducting a raid at 3.30am after receiving a tip-off that there were people dealing in drugs in the place...
Man tells how brother died in cops' hands
Early morning raid for drugs turns fatal
Shafii Hassani was woken up in his flat by people banging on the door to alert him that his younger brother Abdilah Muhamed Sugu was being beaten by police downstairs.
Sugu, 28, died in the early hours of Monday morning at Panama House — a block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD — when Gauteng police were conducting a raid at 3.30am after receiving a tip-off that there were people dealing in drugs in the place...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos