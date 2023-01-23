Two pedestrians have been killed within a kilometre of each other on Durban’s M19 highway.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said both victims were struck by cars on Monday.
“In the first incident, a female approximately 60 years of age was knocked down in an alleged hit and run. She suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.
“In the second incident, just metres up the road under the N2 interchange, a male aged in his late 20s was struck by a Volkswagen Polo. He too sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”
Two pedestrians killed on Durban’s M19 highway
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala
