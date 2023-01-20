The charges stem from his tenure as Free State premier. The case has been marred by postponements, with Magashule saying the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “wasting time” and he has not stolen a cent from the government.
He alleges the case was orchestrated to prevent him from contesting ANC positions at the party's elective conference in December.
The latest postponement was until May 5 to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal to decide on a petition brought by Magashule and others. He is challenging the legality of the charges.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | I have not stolen a cent from government: Ace Magashule
Ex-ANC secretary-general says NPA wasting time on 'politically motivated' case
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared briefly in the Free State High Court on Friday on charges related to a R225m asbestos tender, before the case was postponed again.
He says he hopes his case will be resolved speedily.
Listen:
TimesLIVE
