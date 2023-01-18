×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Out-of-control truck crashes into mobile classroom, injuring 15 pupils

18 January 2023 - 15:38
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Eight learners taken to hospital for treatment.
Eight learners taken to hospital for treatment.
Image: Supplied

A truck carrying bricks crashed into a mobile classroom, leaving 15 pupils injured.

The Wednesday morning incident happened at Blue Eagle Secondary School in Cosmo City, southeast of Johannesburg.

“On arrival on the scene, a truck was found to have careened off the roadway, ploughing into a classroom full of learners,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

“Fifteen learners aged between 14 and 18 years of age suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, and were treated and stabilised on scene. Eight of them were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said psycho-social support would be provided to the injured pupils. 

sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

Protest against 80 pupils per class disrupts lessons

Eighty pupils per classroom is what teachers at three Midrand, Johannesburg, schools have had to deal with for the past three years.
News
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...