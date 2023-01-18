A truck carrying bricks crashed into a mobile classroom, leaving 15 pupils injured.
The Wednesday morning incident happened at Blue Eagle Secondary School in Cosmo City, southeast of Johannesburg.
“On arrival on the scene, a truck was found to have careened off the roadway, ploughing into a classroom full of learners,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.
“Fifteen learners aged between 14 and 18 years of age suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, and were treated and stabilised on scene. Eight of them were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said psycho-social support would be provided to the injured pupils.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Out-of-control truck crashes into mobile classroom, injuring 15 pupils
Image: Supplied
