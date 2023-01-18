Churches, businesses watch in dismay as power disconnected
City Power aims to recover R36m
Churches and businesses were among properties disconnected by City Power as the government entity tries to recoup more than R363m it is owed in Alexandra.
Electricity was cut off in Wynberg’s two popular churches as City Power went on a drive disconnecting customers who are not paying for their electricity and those illegally connected to the grid...
Churches, businesses watch in dismay as power disconnected
City Power aims to recover R36m
Churches and businesses were among properties disconnected by City Power as the government entity tries to recoup more than R363m it is owed in Alexandra.
Electricity was cut off in Wynberg’s two popular churches as City Power went on a drive disconnecting customers who are not paying for their electricity and those illegally connected to the grid...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos