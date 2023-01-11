×

South Africa

Two men gunned down outside shop in Durban CBD

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 11 January 2023 - 09:40
A policeman walks past the body of one of the two men who were shot dead on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Two people were shot dead on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban on Tuesday evening. 

It is alleged about four unknown men approached the two men, who were sitting  outside a shop, and opened fire on them just before 5pm.

According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the two men were declared dead at the scene. Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said paramedics arrived to find the pair, both aged about 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He said they were lying on the pavement next to the road. 

“Suspects fled the scene and the motive is unknown at this stage and the matter will be investigated further by the police,” said  Van Reenen. 

TimesLIVE

