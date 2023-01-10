×

Durban resident discovers body during beach walk

10 January 2023 - 09:29
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The body being retrieved at Cuttings Beach, south of Durban
The body being retrieved at Cuttings Beach, south of Durban
Image: PT Alarms

A Durban resident made a gruesome discovery during a walk on the beach, spotting a body that washed up on the shore on Monday.

According to private security company PT Alarms, the body washed up on Cuttings Beach, Merebank, south of the city.

“It is alleged that a resident contacted PT Alarms Tactical Unit for assistance after sighting what appeared to be a body on the shore while visiting the beach.”

Police search and rescue and National Sea Rescue Institute teams were dispatched to the scene.

Jet skis were used to retrieve the body and investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE

 

