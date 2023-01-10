KZN man accused of shooting policewoman granted bail

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with killing a policewoman in Snathing, Pietermaritzburg, has been granted bail.
Zamokuhle Christopher Vezi, 42, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday where he was granted bail of R10,000.
Vezi is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
It is alleged that on November 11, police officers were investigating a case of assault at a house in the Snathing area.
When they arrived at the house, Vezi allegedly refused to open the door even though they identified themselves as police officers.
When officers returned to their vehicle, Vezi allegedly opened fire on them.
Sgt Nomkhosi Dlamini, 48, died at the scene while two other officers were wounded.
Vezi is set to appear in court again on February 27.
