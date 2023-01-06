The party has also come to the conclusion that conservative and right-wing forces in South Africa are gaining confidence and growing more aggressive in undermining and trying to challenge the democratic and transformation agenda.
“Some forces and those opposed to transformation of our country hold firm views on the exclusion of black people and their marginalisation from everything. They are also using the institutions of our democracy by going to court to challenge transformation.
“We have forces opposed to transformation and we need new instruments to punish racism and gender-based violence.”
Makhura said where policies have not worked, the ANC must review and amend them to address modern societal issues.
“We are 28 years into our democracy and race remains a big issue. Anyone who denies race still determines fate and place in society does not live in the real world.”
He said many black people are discriminated against in workplaces.
“The resolution on the race question is an ongoing focus of the ANC and progressive forces around the world must pay attention to it.”
State must sharpen its instruments to confront racism, says David Makhura
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.
The ANC has resolved it may need to have a look at its policies that deal with racism because white supremacy will not be tolerated.
“We need to look at policy instruments because we cannot allow racists to roam around beating people they come across and make certain places no-go areas. We cannot allow that to happen,’ said ANC national executive committee member David Makhura.
He made the remarks while presenting the party’s resolutions on strategy and tactics to its commissions this week.
His comments come after a video clip shared on social media went viral. It captured part of the incident at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein over the festive season. It depicted white men ordering a black teenager out of a swimming pool, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalated. One man was also seen holding a youngster under the water.
“They do not have the democratic right to do what they are doing. They will instigate violence among those black people who feel bayadelelwa nje [they are being disrespected],” Makhura said.
“They are going to restaurants to enjoy themselves in public places and a private place open to the public. They are not only discriminated against, they are attacked.”
Emerging from its recent conference, the ANC said it needs to decisively manage racism in the country.
“We need the state to sharpen its instruments to confront and deal with racism,” Makhura said.
He said the party has also noted “social cohesion is being eroded and racism is rearing its ugly head. We have deep levels of gender-based violence, an energy crisis and rising costs of living, and all those issues put together erode and undermine the gains of our democracy.”
Men accused of racial assault in Pretoria East granted bail
Maselspoort swimming pool confrontation: Third suspect granted R20k bail
