Two men arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Pretoria East in an alleged racial attack last year have been granted bail of R8,000 each, with strict conditions that they do not intimidate witnesses or interfere with investigations.
Karel Prinsloo and Johannes Stassen appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.
They allegedly assaulted 30-year-old Thato Lepinka at the parking lot of Willow Way Shopping Centre in the early hours of December 11.
During the bail application, the court heard CCTV footage of the incident was removed before the investigating officer could access it and some witnesses were afraid to testify and give statements.
The state opposed bail, saying the two could interfere with the investigations by intimidating witnesses.
Magistrate Abel Mphahlele said it could not be concluded that the accused were involved in the disappearance of the footage or the fear of witnesses to testify as they were in custody at the time.
Men accused of racial assault in Pretoria East granted bail
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Khutso Semetjane, a family representative for Lepinka and spokesperson of the South African National Civic Organisation in the greater Tshwane region, said the family and the organisation were disappointed by the bail outcome.
“The family expresses huge disappointment at bail being granted.
“Hopefully, the matter will be set for trial [soon] and the truth will come out. We are hoping that even without the footage from the complex there should be compelling evidence that pins downs the accused.”
The attorney for the accused, Lucky Sekhukhune, said bail was appropriate under the circumstances. The law is taking its course, he said.
“We are going on trial, they are innocent until proven guilty. I am confident with regards to the case. The evidence must be there and if it's not it means the evidence is incomplete. You cannot convict someone based on incomplete evidence,” he said.
