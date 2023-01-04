The purpose of the review was to determine safety-critical compliance as stipulated in the National Road Traffic Act, the Occupational Health & Safety Act and SQAS-Africa audit requirements.
“Infinite Fleet Transport (Pty) Ltd has been SQAS-Africa-approved for some time and Sasol South Africa conducted a SQAS-Africa re-certification audit on November 22 and 23 2022. The company was successful in this re-certification audit,” the report reads.
On December 29 the driver's employer said an internal investigation showed he immediately alerted his superiors and emergency services, and tried to clear the crowd gathering around the vehicle.
Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) said the driver mistakenly took a wrong exit to get onto the N17 highway and found himself on Hospital Road.
“Following urgent investigations, Innovative Staffing Solutions can confirm the driver was not negligent and did everything in his power to alert people to the dangers of the situation. He demonstrated the utmost level of care and professionalism and we thank him for his conscientious actions, which potentially saved the lives of countless other people,” the company said.
Boksburg blast driver and trucking company again cleared of wrongdoing
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A review by independent road transport safety system auditor Transheq has cleared the trucking company that owned the tanker which exploded in Boksburg of wrongdoing.
The vehicle exploded after becoming stuck under a railway bridge on December 24, killing 34 people and injuring scores.
The investigation, conducted by Transheq director Richard Durrant, found no safety-critical non-compliance was identified and compliance with legal and best practice requirements by Infinite Fleet Transport was "well followed and entrenched in the company".
Durrant reviewed the following:
According to the report, Durrant — an experienced independent road transport safety system auditor and Safety Quality Assessment for Sustainability (SQAS-Africa) system lead auditor — was appointed to review Infinite Fleet Transport's compliance and legal and best practice requirements.
