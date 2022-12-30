×

South Africa

IN PICS | Bereaved relatives could not hold back tears as Boksburg gas tanker explosion victims are remembered

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2022 - 11:10
A woman breaks down at a memorial service for the 27 people who lost their lives when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg. Those who lost loved ones lit candles and prayed while many brought ribbons when residents from Boksburg and neighbouring townships came together to remember those who died.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Bereaved family members could not hold back their tears on Thursday during a memorial service for the 27 people who died after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg.

The explosion took place on Sunday after the tanker was wedged under a bridge.

Those who lost loved ones lit candles and prayed at the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bereaved family members during a sombre memorial service to remember the 27 people who died in the gas tanker explosion.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Grieving relatives attending the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Candle lighting is a sign of hope, and that is what prevailed at the memorial service held in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the explosion in Boksburg that killed 27 people and left many injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Families and friends struggled to hold back tears during a moment of silence at the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Families and friends pray during the memorial service.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Investigations have shown the tanker driver immediately alerted his bosses and emergency services and tried to clear the crowd gathering around the vehicle.

