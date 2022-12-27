×

South Africa

Three women die after being 'sprayed with mystery substance' in Eastern Cape tavern

27 December 2022 - 10:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three women died after they were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance in a tavern in Hofmeyr. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three women died after they were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance in an Eastern Cape tavern on Christmas Day.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said an inquest docket was registered for investigation after the three died in Hofmeyr.

“The incident was reported to the local police after the women, in their 20s, were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance in the tavern. They allegedly died at the scene,” he said.

“The circumstances including the cause of death will form part of the investigation. We do not want to speculate about the incident to safeguard the sensitive nature of the investigation.”

Kinana said no suspect had been identified.

“The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

TimesLIVE

