LISTEN | More than 80 pedestrians killed on Gauteng roads since December 1

More than 80 pedestrians have been killed on Gauteng roads so far since the beginning of the festive season.
Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said this accounts for most fatalities recorded in the province.
“The Gauteng Traffic Police urge motorists to exercise caution following reported road crashes that led to most fatalities this festive season. Traffic volumes are expected to increase on Gauteng major roads as many road users are expected to travel from Gauteng to various destinations to spend time with their families ahead of the Christmas weekend.
“Gauteng is experiencing a high number of fatalities since the start of the heightened festive season period. Most fatalities recorded are pedestrians with over 80 losing their lives on the roads. Among some of the fatal accidents that occurred include a bakkie that crashed after towing an overloaded trailer on Thursday morning along the N14 towards Tshwane, resulting in three people losing their lives and 14 sustaining injuries,” Maremane said.
Image: iStock
He said a speedster was arrested on Thursday night after he was caught driving at 238km/h in a white VW Golf 8 along the N14.
The prescribed maximum speed limit on the route is 120km/h.
Delays on N3 after multi-vehicle crash
“The speedster has been detained at Wierdabrug police station. He is facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limits of 120km/h.
“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to urge motorists to exercise caution following a high number of fatal crashes reported this festive season. The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to intensify law enforcement operations in an effort to reduce road crashes leading to fatalities.
“Law enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act decisively against drivers who disregard the rules and regulations of the road and endanger the lives of road users during this festive season,” said Maremane.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
