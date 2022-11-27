×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six people killed in N4 toll road crash, driver fatigue suspected as cause

By TimesLIVE - 27 November 2022 - 10:21
Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning. File image
Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning. File image
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.

The crash happened when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) seemingly lost control and veered off a bridge on the N4 toll road, landing on the adjacent R35 road, the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department said.

All six occupants, the driver and five passengers, died at the scene on impact. The deceased include five males and one female.

“The cause of tragic incident is now the subject of the investigation. However it is suspected that fatigue may have been the cause,” the department said.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe said: “We are deeply saddened by this development. We are again appealing to drivers to be more vigilant on the road. Those driving long distances are advised to take a break when they feel tired because fatigue is dangerous.”

TimesLIVE

Schoolboy, 9, dies in West Rand scholar transport crash

A pupil has been killed and two others critically injured in a scholar transport accident on the West Rand.
News
2 days ago

We feel robbed, says family of VIP protection cop killed in Mabuza's convoy crash

The family of W/O Thomas Shongwe, a protection officer who died in an accident involving deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade in Middelburg, ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe