SA20 announces record-breaking R70m prize money
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Organisers of South Africa’s newest cricket competition, the Betway SA20, have confirmed a record-breaking R70m in prize money.
They said the amount is the biggest prize pool in the history of franchise cricket in this country.
The SA20, which starts on January 10, has betting company Betway as its headline sponsor and will see six teams backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners compete for top honours.
It promises to be a hit, unlike Cricket South Africa’s previous two unsuccessful attempts at staging a money-spinning T20 tournament.
Under the watchful eye of former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as its commissioner, SA 20 has secured a 10-year broadcast deal with India’s Viacom18 and multiyear sponsorship with Betway.
Smith said tournament organisers worked hard to offer a an unprecedented first-season prize-money incentive.
“This is a first for South African cricket. We have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20’s ambitions to positively affect SA cricket,” he said.
How the prize money will be shared is yet to be revealed.
MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are set to play the tournament’s opening match, which will feature some of the world’s biggest cricket names, such as Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler and the Proteas' Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, who lit up the 2022 IPL.
Tickets for all 33 matches, including the semifinals and final, are available at the six stadiums involved and online through the Ticketpro website.
