President comes out swinging against corruption

Ramaphosa was nearly drowned out by delegates from KwaZulu-Natal who initially clashed with security personnel ahead of the political report being delivered.
He said that during the 2017 conference, where he beat cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the presidency, the ANC had received its clearest instruction: to end state capture and tackle corruption within the ANC and government.
"Since then, we have taken decisive measures to end state capture, restore state-owned enterprises, rebuild public institutions and enable the criminal justice system to pursue the perpetrators of corruption."
Those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture report include Nomvula Mokonyane, who is nominated as ANC deputy secretary-general. Others who are contesting either for the top six or NEC positions include national chair Gwede Mantashe, Zizi Kodwa, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Faith Muthambi, Thabang Makwetla and Mosebenzi Zwane.
Zondo's report has been highly criticised by some implicated in the report, alleging it was being used as a political tool to purge those who were not part of the Ramaphosa faction.
Ramaphosa said: "We know that there will be resistance but this must strengthen our resolve so we can protect and advance the gains of our revolution."
While Ramaphosa delivered his speech, crowds chanted "wePhala Phala, Wenzeni uZuma."
Ramaphosa has faced a tough two weeks with calls for him to step aside intensifying after the release of the section 89 panel's report on Phala Phala.
The three-member panel appointed by parliament found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer to on the origins of foreign currency stolen from his Limpopo farm.
He has since taken the report on review.
Zweli Mkhize, who is competing with Ramaphosa to be ANC president, also has a cloud hanging over his head after the ANC's integrity commission recommended that Mkhize be suspended by the NEC because his involvement in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was “seriously damaging the organisation”.
Day one of the elective conference, which was marred by delays, was adjourned to Saturday 9am.
As conference got under way, lobbying between factions intensified, with the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga having held talks.
Limpopo and a faction of the Eastern Cape also met late on Friday night.
President comes out swinging against corruption
Resistance must 'strengthen our resolve' against state capture
Image: Thulani Mbele
