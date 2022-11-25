Mkhize woos controversial business grouping as part of ANC presidential charm offensive

Mkhize’s visit was part of his engagements with emerging entrepreneurs, captains of industry, religious and traditional leaders, professionals, and ANC officials in the run-up to the December ballot.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize added controversial black business forums to his list of supporters as he continued his charm offensive for the ANC’s top spot on Friday.
ANC electoral committee chair and former president Kgalema Motlanthe confirmed Mkhize will lock horns with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the party at its 55th national executive conference next month.
The Black Business Federation (BBF) hopes if he is victorious, Mkhize will address inequality in the businesses sector and implement radical economic transformation.
The federation, which represents several business forums, was speaking at the Kasi 2 Kasi programme held at the upmarket Shadows tavern in KwaDabeka, Durban.
It has been accused of hijacking construction projects around the country, where its members allegedly demand that main contractors give their members 30% of the work.
Mkhize could still unseat Cyril next month: his backers
Mkhize’s visit was part of his engagements with emerging entrepreneurs, captains of industry, religious and traditional leaders, professionals, and ANC officials in the run-up to the December ballot.
BBF president Malusi Zondi said they believe Mkhize has done much for people and businesses since his days as the KwaZulu-Natal premier.
“We are happy he assured us there will be changes in the economy, especially in procurement and also with regards to small black businesses being able to get opportunities. We are hoping we will be able to work with Mkhize because he understands the importance of such engagement, the economy, the role black small businesses can play, and what needs to be done to elevate small businesses,” said Zondi.
He said they would back Mkhize as they believe he will bring change to businesses and stabilise industries, especially the construction sector.
Mkhize said it was important to interact with black businesses to encourage entrepreneurship and rebuild the township and village economies to enhance job creation.
He said there was a need for financial institutions to act as supporting structures for black businesses by providing financial support and advice.
Mkhize said the government must ensure small black-owned businesses are paid on time and every month.
“Black economic empowerment is needed. If you don’t support the growth of black entrepreneurs, we will never be able to democratise this economy and transform the economy. We have a long way to go using supporting structures to help black businesses to grow,” said Mkhize.
Big businesses should be given a responsibility to contribute to the growth of small businesses and trade with them, he added.
