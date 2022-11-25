×

South Africa

South African spends almost R400k on two Black Friday online purchases

25 November 2022 - 14:33
Orrin Singh Reporter
Most South Africans made Black Friday purchases using their mobile phones, according to data collated from PayFast. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

While many South Africans were fast asleep early on Black Friday, one big spender was wide awake and dropped a whopping R397,217 on two online transactions. 

According to data obtained from PayFast’s BFCM tracker, a live payment data dashboard that monitors online purchases made through its platform, the largest transaction value for Black Friday was made between 3am and 5am.

In the first transaction, one South African spent R284,625, followed by a further R112,592.

This is more than double the amount for a single basket online purchase last year (R169,855). 

By midday most purchases had been made using a mobile phone (68%) compared to desktop (32%). 

The average spent by each person online using PayFast was R1,312.

According to the data, people from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng spent the most online while residents of the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga were the lowest spenders. 

TimesLIVE

