Ramaphosa's admin loses R12bn due to fraud since 2019 – auditor-general
The current government administration has lost R12bn due to fraud and non-compliance since 2019, while key departments such as health and education continue to be among the worst performing.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday tabled the audit report for the 2021-2022 financial year which revealed that there was a general increase of clean audits. However, departments that have the greatest impact on the daily lives of citizens were underperforming. ..
