Wednesday's briefing comes ahead of the first physical NEC meeting the ANC has held in almost two years.
“The NEC will receive a report on how all BGMs have been completed. They’ll receive a report from national conference preparation committee chaired by myself. The NEC must own up to what the secretary-general is saying.
“The NEC will also get a report on the electoral commission on the work they are doing. There are a number of questions raised to those kind of issues that have to do with elections," he said.
In the lead up to the policy conference which was held in July earlier this year, conference also deliberated on the constitutional amendments the party wanted to make.
On this, he said the deadline for the NEC to deliberate on amendments was November 15.
During the policy conference, the ANC's step-aside resolution which bars criminally charged members from participating in ANC activities, including being nominated and standing for positions, was one of the hot topics with provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo calling for it to be scrapped.
Touching on this rule, Mashatile said: “The step aside rule is not a problem. There were a number of discussions where people looked at fairness, as NEC we will be looking at it.
“Generally, everyone accepts if you’re alleged you must appear before the [integrity] commission. Sometimes there are misconceptions that you only step aside once charged but the integrity commission can take a decision that you should step aside then you do so. This is if the allegations are harmful to the party,” he said.
The 55th national conference will be held in Nasrec from December 16-20.
ANC reaches threshold for its December national conference
4,200 voting voting delegates expected at Nasrec, says Mashatile
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC has reached the threshold for the national conference to sit in December.
ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile briefed media during a walkabout in Nasrec, South of Johannesburg on Wednesday where he said the ANC was ready to convene the conference.
As things stand, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to go up against national executive member and former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency.
As the deadline for branch general meetings came to an a close on Monday, ANC leagues also made nominations for the party's top six with both Ramaphosa and Mkhize topping the list of the Youth League, the Women's League and the Veteran's league.
Contender and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who had also raised her hand for the position, failed to top any of the lists.
Speaking in Nasrec on Wednesday, Mashatile said he was expecting 4,200 voting delegates which would be rounded to 6,000 made up of guests.
“By now we're standing at 85% of ANC branches in good standing have made it. Of course, I'll get the final report this evening so the result might even be higher. The requirement of the constitution is 70% so we have far surpassed the 70% that was required.
“That in itself will give you more than 3000 branches have gone through. We're quite pleased out of 3900 branches in good standing, we're close to that number to go through.
“We've given branches enough time to quorate. Where I sit, we are ready for conference," he said.
Wednesday's briefing comes ahead of the first physical NEC meeting the ANC has held in almost two years.
“The NEC will receive a report on how all BGMs have been completed. They’ll receive a report from national conference preparation committee chaired by myself. The NEC must own up to what the secretary-general is saying.
“The NEC will also get a report on the electoral commission on the work they are doing. There are a number of questions raised to those kind of issues that have to do with elections," he said.
In the lead up to the policy conference which was held in July earlier this year, conference also deliberated on the constitutional amendments the party wanted to make.
On this, he said the deadline for the NEC to deliberate on amendments was November 15.
During the policy conference, the ANC's step-aside resolution which bars criminally charged members from participating in ANC activities, including being nominated and standing for positions, was one of the hot topics with provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo calling for it to be scrapped.
Touching on this rule, Mashatile said: “The step aside rule is not a problem. There were a number of discussions where people looked at fairness, as NEC we will be looking at it.
“Generally, everyone accepts if you’re alleged you must appear before the [integrity] commission. Sometimes there are misconceptions that you only step aside once charged but the integrity commission can take a decision that you should step aside then you do so. This is if the allegations are harmful to the party,” he said.
The 55th national conference will be held in Nasrec from December 16-20.
'Middle-man' Mkhize holds the balance
Ramaphosa sympathisers see Magashule’s hand as Zweli Mkhize gets presidential nod from ANCYL
ANC veterans give Mlambo-Ngcuka the nod for deputy president despite her Cope foray
ANC members' slaughter not linked to tensions ahead of conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos