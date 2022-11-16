×

South Africa

Family laments delays in trial of 'killer husband'

Relative says three-year wait has been emotionally taxing

16 November 2022 - 07:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A family of a Boksburg woman who was strangled allegedly by her husband in 2019 says the three-year wait for the trial to commence has been long and emotionally draining.

This comes after the trial of Prudence Mphahlele's husband Mzandile Mike Mphahlele, which was expected to start yesterday, was delayed by another day...

