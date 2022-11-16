Family laments delays in trial of 'killer husband'
Relative says three-year wait has been emotionally taxing
A family of a Boksburg woman who was strangled allegedly by her husband in 2019 says the three-year wait for the trial to commence has been long and emotionally draining.
This comes after the trial of Prudence Mphahlele's husband Mzandile Mike Mphahlele, which was expected to start yesterday, was delayed by another day...
Family laments delays in trial of 'killer husband'
Relative says three-year wait has been emotionally taxing
A family of a Boksburg woman who was strangled allegedly by her husband in 2019 says the three-year wait for the trial to commence has been long and emotionally draining.
This comes after the trial of Prudence Mphahlele's husband Mzandile Mike Mphahlele, which was expected to start yesterday, was delayed by another day...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos