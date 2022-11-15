Cosatu urges state to probe graft at UIF
Fund blows R221m training employed people
Cosatu has called on the government to urgently deal with allegations of serious corruption at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) as the institution plays a critical role in helping workers who have lost their jobs.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the UIF blew R221m in three months, training over 14,000 people who were already employed. These are workers in KwaZulu-Natal who were trained to cook and provide basic meals to pupils who benefit from government’s school nutrition programme...
