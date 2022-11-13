×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Presidency briefs media on Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme for the week

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2022 - 14:06

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is providing an update on the programme of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements for the week.

The media briefings are used to update the public on the president’s programme of action and address topical issues of public and media interest.

TimesLIVE

Gungubele lashes out at Lindiwe Sisulu for her 'irresponsible, disgusting lies' about Ramaphosa

ANC NEC member and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has lashed out at tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu saying her public comments about ...
News
12 hours ago

Mkhatshwa urges Ramaphosa not to pass electoral bill

Chairperson of the Moral Generation Movement, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, has added his voice to growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm