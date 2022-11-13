WATCH LIVE | Presidency briefs media on Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme for the week

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is providing an update on the programme of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagements for the week.
The media briefings are used to update the public on the president’s programme of action and address topical issues of public and media interest.
