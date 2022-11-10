Seven people died when a bus collided with a truck on Thursday morning on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State.
Free State department of police, roads and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the drivers of the bus and truck were among the seven people declared dead on the scene.
Fifty-four passengers were injured.
Mophethe said 22 passengers were transported to Botshabelo Hospital, while nine were transported to Moroka Hospital and the six critically injured were transported to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital and Rosepark Life Hospital.
The Free State premier’s spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi, said a horrific accident happened between a bus and a truck on the N8 between Botshabelo and Bloemfontein.
“There are unfortunately fatalities and serious to minor injuries reported,” she said.
Seven die as bus collides with truck in Free State
Image: Supplied
