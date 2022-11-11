From calls to apologise to working with the ANC and DA: Five quotes from Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not apologise for comments flagged by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as hateful and incitement to violence.
This week the commission threatened to take the EFF and its leader to court should they fail to retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape people’s assembly last month.
In an interview on Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Malema said his party was not invited to make submissions when the commission investigated the case.
Here are five quotes from Malema's interview:
Not apologising
Malema said he will not apologise in 10 days, as requested by the commission, and had no problem with being taken to court.
“I am not going to be violated because I’m an MP, nowhere in the constitution does it say MPs must be violated ... I've got a right to be heard by the commission. It received complaints about me, it must give me an opportunity to make representations so I can justify the things I said.”
Electing women in top positions
“In the Eastern Cape they elected males only, and by the way, it’s the only province that did. We now realise they are using the officials to exclude women and we are going to intervene on that. It’s a principle we are going to force down their throats. We believe women are equal and are capable to lead.”
Not neglecting certain racial groups
“We have not neglected Indians and whites. They come from a position of privilege, we represent the oppressed. So they do not join the EFF because they do not have a history of being oppressed.”
Fake handshakes from the ANC
Taking aim at ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, Malema said: “If I shake your hand, I mean it. I never shake anybody’s hand if I don’t mean it. The problem with the ANC leadership is it lacks credibility. [They] shake hands when they don’t mean it. I called Mbalula and asked him what type of man are you? Who goes around shaking people’s hands without meaning it? It’s cowardice.”
Woking with the DA
Malema accused the DA of arrogance, adding that he didn't understand where it came from.
“We never said we can’t negotiate with the DA. They don’t want to talk to us because they think they lost the votes of racists to the Freedom Front on the basis that they worked with EFF. But the racists are leaving them either way.”
Social media reacts
Scores shared their opinions on Malema's comments. Here is a snapshot:
Image: Alon Skuy
