South Africa

More than 200 injured when two trains collide in Malaysian capital

By Reuters - 24 May 2021 - 19:15
Passengers wearing protective masks ride a train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 200 people were injured on Monday when two trains collided in an underground tunnel.
Passengers wearing protective masks ride a train in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 200 people were injured on Monday when two trains collided in an underground tunnel.
Image: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

More than 200 people were injured in Malaysia on Monday when two metro light rail trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital Kuala Lumpur, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8.45 p.m. (1245 GMT) when one of the trains, which was empty after being repaired, collided head-on with another train carrying 213 passengers travelling in the opposite direction on the same track, district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said.

Forty-seven people were severely hurt and 166 others sustained minor injuries, he told reporters. The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) away from the KLCC station outside the Petronas towers.

"We are still investigating the incident..., but we suspect that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains' operations control center," Mohamad Zainal said.

Videos and photos of the incident posted on social media showed several bleeding commuters and broken glass panels inside the trains, operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the collision was the first major accident in the metro system's 23 years of operation, and he pledged a thorough investigation.

The 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers are the tallest twin towers in the world.

Six injured as freight and passenger trains collide in North West

Six people were injured when a passenger train and freight train collided in North West on Saturday.
News
5 months ago

Shosholoza Meyl ordered to stop operating immediately after fatal Roodepoort crash

A man was killed and several people were injured when a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a goods train near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X