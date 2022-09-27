×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Salary delay for Tshwane metro staff resolved, says city as it blames bank

By TimesLIVE - 27 September 2022 - 11:10
The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month. File photo.
The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.

Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.

Employees were assured this had been resolved.

“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.

“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.

TimesLIVE

PSA says most members 'tilting towards rejecting' 3% wage offer

The Public Servants Association on Monday said its members appear to be rejecting the government’s latest 2022/2023 wage offer.
News
1 day ago

Beware the snare of unethical debt counsellors

The National Debt Counsellors’ Association (NDCA) has cautioned consumers about the critical importance of choosing professional counsellors for ...
Business
1 day ago

Municipality, firm's legal battle leaves villagers in the dark

The sheriff of the court pounced on a Limpopo municipality to attach its assets in order to recover R9.7m owed to a service provider in connection ...
News
4 days ago

Chaos as mayor, councillors are chased out of building

The stability of a troubled Limpopo municipality hangs in the balance after chaotic scenes of its mayor and councillors being chased out of the ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...