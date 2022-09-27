The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.
Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.
Employees were assured this had been resolved.
“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.
“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.
TimesLIVE
Salary delay for Tshwane metro staff resolved, says city as it blames bank
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.
Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.
Employees were assured this had been resolved.
“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.
“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.
TimesLIVE
PSA says most members 'tilting towards rejecting' 3% wage offer
Beware the snare of unethical debt counsellors
Municipality, firm's legal battle leaves villagers in the dark
Chaos as mayor, councillors are chased out of building
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos