'Caring' cops keep watch over black mamba injured crossing Durban road

Policemen watched over a 2.3m injured black mamba they had spotted near Durban’s King Shaka International Airport on Sunday until a snake rescuer arrived to retrieve the reptile.
Snake rescuer Nick Evans was summoned by the officers after they saw the venomous mamba crossing a road near the airport.
Evans said since Sunday he has encountered four black mambas in greater Durban, though he missed one.
“They're active now. Though mambas are active all year round,” Evans told TimesLIVE.
On his Facebook page Evans said the police officers, who were driving past, pulled over and monitored where the snake went.
“It moved into a culvert on the side of the road. But it wasn't getting out. I was sure it had been clipped by a car. A healthy, unharmed mamba should have been long gone.”
Evans said the policemen informed him they would watch over the snake until he arrived.
“Unfortunately, it passed away while I made my way there. It had been hit on the head by a passing car. The policemen were shocked and disappointed. They really seemed to care. I was so impressed with their positive attitude, despite the sad outcome.
“They also seemed to think I was mad for working with venomous snakes, but I reminded them which of us was dealing with the more dangerous creatures,” Evans joked.
He said he was grateful they took the time “to make sure no one else harmed it as I made my way there, and that they called me. For me it's always encouraging to see people care about snake welfare.”
Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep
Evans said the female mamba was handed over to a researcher for an “interesting study we're working on, so her death wasn't a total waste”.
“I've had many people tell me that 'back in the day' police were called to come and shoot mambas (not something I'm sure they enjoyed, and not something without risk). There weren't as many snake catchers as there are now, and people didn't seem to know what else to do.
“Now we're often called by the police to help. Nice how things have changed. We even have policemen who catch snakes.”
