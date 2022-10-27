×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mom pays tribute to slain Bokgabo

Poo appreciates community's support

By Thulani Mbele and Samkelo Mlotshwa - 27 October 2022 - 08:26

“He can take all of her body parts, but the biggest part he can't take is Bokgabo's soul.”

These were the words of a grieving mother, Tsholofelo Poo, as she spoke in front of a packed Wattville Daycare Centre in Benoni, on the East Rand, as she paid tribute to her slain four-year-old daughter Bokgabo Poo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...