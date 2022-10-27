Mom pays tribute to slain Bokgabo
Poo appreciates community's support
By Thulani Mbele and Samkelo Mlotshwa - 27 October 2022 - 08:26
“He can take all of her body parts, but the biggest part he can't take is Bokgabo's soul.”
These were the words of a grieving mother, Tsholofelo Poo, as she spoke in front of a packed Wattville Daycare Centre in Benoni, on the East Rand, as she paid tribute to her slain four-year-old daughter Bokgabo Poo...
