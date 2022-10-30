The body of a missing 15-year-old teenager was found floating alongside a pod of dolphins off Llandudno beach on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
The teen had slipped on rocks and fallen into the sea at Llandudno.
An extensive search followed during which the teen's body was found floating offshore.
“The body of the teenager was located floating on the water surface accompanied by a pod of dolphins near to the rescue craft,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
The body was retrieved and handed over to state pathology services.
Family and friends of the deceased had been briefed, Lambinon said.
TimesLIVE
Body of missing teen found floating near dolphins
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The body of a missing 15-year-old teenager was found floating alongside a pod of dolphins off Llandudno beach on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
The teen had slipped on rocks and fallen into the sea at Llandudno.
An extensive search followed during which the teen's body was found floating offshore.
“The body of the teenager was located floating on the water surface accompanied by a pod of dolphins near to the rescue craft,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
The body was retrieved and handed over to state pathology services.
Family and friends of the deceased had been briefed, Lambinon said.
TimesLIVE
Skeleton believed to be that of missing teen girl discovered in Mpumalanga, man in custody
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos