South Africa

Cosatu rejects minister Godongwana's final offer

Unions threaten industrial action

27 October 2022 - 07:50

Cosatu has rejected finance minister Enoch Godongwana's announcement that the state will unilaterally implement a 3% wage increase for all public servants, saying the minister has no standing to speak on matters before the negotiating table.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the announcement that the government cannot make a better offer than the current 3% had no substance...

